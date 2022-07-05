Odisha class 10 results releasing tomorrow at 1 pm

Bhubaneshwar, Jul 05: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to release Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on July 6 at 1 pm. Once declared, students who took the Odisha class 10th examination can check the results on the official website.

The class 10th examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7. A total of 5 lakh students had appeared for the matriculation examination. In 2021, BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. In the year 2020, BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to the Covid spike across the country.