Odisha class 10 result 2022 to be announced today: Websites to check

Bhubaneshwar, July 06: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 today at 1 pm. Once declared, students who took the Odisha class 10th examination can check the results on the official website.

The class 10th examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7. A total of 5 lakh students had appeared for the matriculation examination. The students should get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the Odisha Board Class 10 exam.

In 2021, BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.89 per cent.

In the year 2020, BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to the Covid spike across the country.

. .

The BSE Odisha class 10 exam results will be available on the official website bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official site of BSE Odisha.

On homepage, click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022

Fill in your log in credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a copy for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS.

To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, students will be required to type 'OR01 ' and send the SMS to 5676750.