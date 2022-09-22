Odisha asks Bihar to help in checking fake medicine smuggling

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22: The Odisha government has sought the help of Bihar to stop supply of fake medicines from the neighbouring state, official sources said. The Odisha government's action in this regard came after a huge quantity of fake tablets used to treat high blood pressure, was seized during raids by officials of the state Drug Controller in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recently.
Following hue and cry, the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, has arrested Sanjay Jalal, owner of Puja Enterprises, and Rahul Syal, proprietor of VR Agencies, over their alleged involvement in the supply and sale of the fake medicines. These two drugs were found to be spurious as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act based on report received from original manufacturer.