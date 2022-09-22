Muslim artisans enjoy making tableaux of Goddess Durga in Cuttack

Muslim artisans in Banka Bazar of Cuttack city have been designing tableaux for generations and whose works are in demand in neigbouring states as well.

A Muslim artisan, Zahir Khan, said the tradition has been going on for several decades.

Preparations are in full swing as organisers are upbeat about conducting a grand celebration this time, especially as the past two years were marred with restrictions on public participation and idol height due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival in Cuttack transcends barriers of religions with participation from all communities.

"From Hindus to Muslims, everyone celebrates the festival together as it is a city of brotherhood," Cuttack Mahanagar Santi Committee general secretary Bhikari Das told PTI.

Durga Puja, also referred to as 'Durgotsava' or 'Sharadotsav', is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates worship of Hindu goddess Durga. It marks the victory of goddess Durga over the evil buffalo-demon Mahishasura. The festival epitomises the victory of good over evil.

The five-day Durga Puja will begin on October 1.