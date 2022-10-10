Lightning strike during a football match in Odisha kills 2, injures 21 others

Though the sky was cloudy, there was no rain in the area when lightning struck the playground, police said. Two persons were declared brought dead by a doctor at the Hatibari Community Health Centre (CHC) when they were taken there.

Police said 17 of the injured people were taken to Rourkela Government Hospital while the remaining four were under treatment at Hatibari CHC.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a forecast said that the state will witness rain on Monday and Tuesday due to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.