CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 delayed: Plus 2 results expected in late July

Nearly 2 lakh students are waiting for their Class 12th Results to be declared online.

Bhubaneswar, Jun 28: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 are likely to be delayed and should be expected by last week of July 2022, according to latest report.

Once declared, Odisha Plus Two Results 2022, will be made available online to the students via the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also register themselves at the below-given links to receive regular and timely updates about Odisha 12th Class Results 2022.

Odisha 12th Result 2022 evaluation process was to start on 13th June 2022 and end by 25th June 2022. However, the start of the evaluation work and checking of answer sheets has been deferred by a week and has has begun exclusively by 20th June 2022. This is supposed to push the declaration date for Odisha 12th Result 2022 by a few weeks.

CHSE Odisha would require a minimum of 15 extra days to finish the analysis course of. Students can count on declaration of results solely in late July.

Phase 2 of CHSE Odisha Results' analysis is underway and can take time to finish. The Board is but to declare the official date and timings for a similar.

How to check Odisha 12th Result 2022?