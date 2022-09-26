Uma Rajak, a class 10 student had no idea the snake had slithered its way into her bag but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack. When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers.

The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

Twitteratti were in full of praise for the teacher, not just for bravely coming to the aid of the student but also for the way he handled the situation.