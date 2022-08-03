Out on bail man rapes same woman as friend makes video

The woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, happened around a month ago, the police said.

The woman, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years ago when she was a minor, an official said.

"According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend," the police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said.

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the minor. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, he said.

"In her complaint, the woman told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month ago by forcibly entering her house. The accused and his friend made a video of the act and then threatened to make the clip viral on social media if the previous complaint she had filed is not withdrawn," Mr Iqbal said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday and the police have launched a search operation to arrest both the accused, he said.