One student killed, 8 others hurt as school bus overturns in MP

Sagar, Sep 27: A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.