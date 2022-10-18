MP: Medical colleges to perform Dhanvantari puja on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated with great fervour in medical colleges in the state every year. The objective behind organising Dhanvantari puja in medical colleges is to make MP a healthy state," said the health minister.

"By worshipping Bhagwan Dhanvantari, we pray for the good health of ours and others. On Dhanteras (which falls on October 22 this year), all medical colleges in the state will worship God Dhanvantari by organising a programme. All doctors, students and attendants of patients will participate and pray for the good health of all," Sarang was quoted saying by PTI.

He said Bhagwan Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu as per Hindu beliefs. Sarang said the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated every year in medical colleges with pomp on the lines of the Ganpati festival.

Dhanteras 2022 or Dhantrayodashi 2022 is a very important celebration for the Hindus. It marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations of the year.

Dhanteras is the first day of the five days of Diwali celebrations. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the milky ocean during the churning on Dhantrayodashi. This day is also called as Dhanvantri Jayanti or the birth day of Lord Dhanvantri, the form of Lord Vishnu. On this day, a spcial puja is performed to Goddess Mahalakshmi.