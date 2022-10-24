MP CM hosts Diwali party for over 400 children orphaned by COVID

Bhopal, Oct 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Diwali eve by having dinner with more than 400 children orphaned by COVID-19 and assured them all help from the government for their education.

Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh hosted a party at the CM's official residence here on Sunday night where such children from the Bhopal division were invited. "This is your mama's (maternal uncle) house," the chief minister said, adding that he wanted the children to enjoy, be happy and cheerful.