Bhopal, Nov 02: In a fatal accident five persons lost lives and three sustained injuries when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a dumper on NH 44 in Morena in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.
MP: 5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Morena
The victims, residents of Tiktoli village, were returning from Gwalior to Morena. They had gone to visit a patient admitted in Gwalior, according to an ANI report.
Morena CSP Atul Singh said, "The accident occurred around 1 am. Two deceased are in a mortuary room in Morena, two deceased are in Noorabad and one more died in Gwalior. The injured are undergoing treatment," reported ANI.
A case was registered into the matter. Further investigation was underway.