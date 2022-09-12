MP: 11 taken ill after eating stale food

In the evening, 11 people including five women and two girls complained of vomiting and upset stomach. After preliminary treatment at Saigon health centre, they were referred to the district hospital, Dr Mayank Patidar from the medical facility said.

The condition of all of them is stable now, he said.

Out of the 11 people, a woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her blood pressure was low, the official said.

The food department has collected the kheer sample for testing, he said.

The official said it was suspected that the milk used in the kheer preparation had turned stale which resulted in food poisoning.