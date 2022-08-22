In jeep-truck collision, 4 schoolchildren killed, 11 others injured in Ujjain

Ujjain, Aug 22: Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.
The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said.