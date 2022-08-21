They are upset with food aggregator Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan in which Roshan is seen ordering food from 'Mahakal' when he felt like having a 'thali'.

Bhopal, Aug 21 : Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest ad has not gone well with the priests and devotees of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple who are now seeking an apology from him and immediate withdrawal of the commercial.

"Mahakal temple does not deliver any thali. Zomato and Hrithik Roshan must apologize on this ad," ANI quoted priest Mahesh Sharma as saying.

"The company has made misleading publicity about the Mahakal temple in its advertisement. The company should think before issuing such advertisements," Sharma said, adding that the ad hurt religious sentiments.

The priest pointed out that 'prasad' is given to devotees on plates and it will not been delivered to any homes through apps. It is delivered free of cost and is not something that can be ordered online through a food delivery app.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh.