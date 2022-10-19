The girl shot an Instagram reel combining Bollywood songs on the temple premises and inside the Mahakal Temple and could be seen performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ujjain temple.

Bhopal, Oct 19: After a video went viral of a girl dancing on Bollywood songs inside Ujjain's famous Mahakal temple, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday instructed the collector and the SP to investigate the matter.

The video went viral when it was uploaded on social media. In the video, one can see that a girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek inside the temple. The other girl shot the video while roaming around the temple premises.

Mishra during a press conference said, "I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated."

Earlier, the priest of Mahakal Temple also had demanded action against the girl. He had said the video was derogatory and against the Sanatan tradition.

"This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility," said the priest.