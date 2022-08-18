Father with 3 daughters found dead on railway track

Ujjain, Aug 18: A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The police said that a note was recovered from his possession that blamed a family dispute over his alleged affair and said it pushed him to take this extreme step. The note also requested the police to not trouble the woman who he had alleged extra-marital affair with.

Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. "...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found."