Drive to stop newspaper use for serving food in Bhopal

Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania on Monday launched the "eat right challenge" and said the aim of the campaign is to stop the serving or wrapping of eatables like samosas, poha in newspapers.

Bhopal, Sep 6: Food outlets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will now have to furnish an undertaking that they will not indulge in the unhygienic practice of serving or wrapping eatables in newspapers.

Pamphlets will be distributed to hotels and other outlets to create awareness about it, he said. “An undertaking will be sought from food vendors that they will not indulge in the unhygienic practice of using newspapers for storing or serving food items,” he said.

A food department official said along with the campaign, a system is being set up for the redressal of food related complaints by carrying out the inspection of mess premises of government and non-government hostels.

A complaint box will be kept in hostels where students will be encouraged to give their feedback or bring to notice any complaint related to food, he said. Workshops will be organised to improve the eating habits of students, the official said.