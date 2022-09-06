The Congress had earlier announced that it will launch the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate and interact with people. The yatra will pass through 12 states and two Union Territories, covering a distance of around 3,500 kilometres.

Bhopal, Sep 6: The Congress's proposed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', to be launched from Kanyakumari on September 7, will reach Madhya Pradesh's Malwa-Nimar region on November 25, a party leader said on Tuesday.

It will enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur district bordering Maharashtra and pass through Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa, Congress MLA P C Sharma, who is in-charge of the march's MP leg, told PTI. The Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra will cover a distance of 382 km in 16 days, he said.

“The participants will cover a distance of nearly 25 km per day and in the last 4-5 km, Gandhi will walk intermittently interacting with people gathered along the route,” he said. During the march in MP, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Ujjain and also offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlings in the country, Sharma said.

Asked whether Gandhi will take a dip in the holy river Narmada, considered as the lifeline of MP, Sharma said it will depend on the place of his stops enroute. “The stops will be finalised by a team that is managing the overall yatra,” he said.

“We will make arrangements for food and other logistics during the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra,” he said. Gandhi will spend nights in a special container having necessary facilities. A two-acre area will be earmarked for parking the containers and keeping other paraphernalia, the legislator said.