5-year-old dies after being attacked by pack of dogs in MP

The incident happened at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. According to an India Today report, the girl was attacked by half a dozen dogs when she was going to buy groceries. Her father is a labourer and was out of town for some work.

After hearing the girl's screams, locals came and chased the dogs away, but it was too late as the girl had received severe injuries on her neck and body parts.

Following the incident, she was admitted to a government hospital in Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan told PTI.