4 students killed in accident at Ujjain

The injured students got trapped in the jeep and were taken out after major efforts by police and locals, according to eyewitnesses.

Three of the injured students were referred to a hospital in Indore and the others were undergoing treatment in local hospitals, an official said. The killed students were in the age group of 6 to 18 years, Mr Shukla said.

The truck and jeep drivers were taken into custody, he added. Later, the school principal in a statement said the jeep in which the students were travelling did not belong to the school and it was hired by parents for ferrying their wards.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the incident.