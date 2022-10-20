4 dead, 7 injured in firecracker blast in MP

Upon getting information about the firecracker accident, the police and the administrative officials rushed to the spot along with JCB. The rescue operation is still underway, Chawla added.

"We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder exploding. All the injured are critical; they have severe burn injuries," NDTV quotes Morena Collector Bakki Kartikeyan as saying.

The firecrackers were reportedly being made at the factory and the entire building is damaged in the blast, reports claim.

Every year, such incidents are reported from across the country. Last year, five people were killed in a fire that took place at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.