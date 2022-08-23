Why Unicorn logo will be installed in Bengaluru?

The works on the design and logo structure is in progress. A financial solutions company is reportedly making the design.

. .

"Since Bengaluru has the most number of startups and unicorns in the whole of country, a suitable place must be identified in the city to put up the unicorn logo in order to highlight and encourage it," Deccan Herald quoted Bommai as saying at a meeting. It is likely to come up in between Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha, sources informed the daily.

The term 'Unicorn' refers to the rarest of the rare startups who become Unicorns attaining a valuation of more than USD 1 billion. The Indian Startup Ecosystem, the third-largest in the world in number of Unicorns, as of 5th May 2022, is home to 100 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 332.7 billion.

It has to be noted that Bengaluru is home to nearly 5,000 startups and 53 startups turned unicorns in 2021-22, as per Crunchbase.