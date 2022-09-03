Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali abuses woman, gets her detained for asking questions

The 3-minute 8-second video shows the BJP MLA shouting at the woman while the onlookers watch. He was also seen threatening her with police action. The incident happened in Bengaluru when the MLA was on rounds to monitor waterlogging issues.

Bengaluru, Sep 03: A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is purportedly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral.

In the video, the woman could be seen reaching out to the Mahadevapura MLA and trying to tell him something, but the agitated MLA stared to yell at her. The woman had a paper in her hand that she was trying to show the MLA, but he turned around and tore the paper. He then ordered the police to detain her.

The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President DK Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago. The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency.

However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away.

When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.' On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station.

The incident comes months after Limbavali's daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city.