'Varaharoopam' plagiarism row: 'Kantara' on Prime sans the hit song; Thaikkudam Bridge says ‘justice prevails’

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, which dragged the makers of 'Kantara' to the court over plagiarism charges, has welcomed the development and said "Justice Prevails".

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The hit song 'Varaharoopam' in 'Kantara', which was caught in plagiarism row, is not part of the OTT version of the movie that released at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

"Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song 'N A V A R A S A M' from the movie KANTARA . Justice Prevails ! Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights. #navarasam #thaikkudambridge #bethebridge, [sic]" Thaikkudam Bridge wrote on its official page.

'Varaharoopam' was one of the highlights of 'Kantara' and the song was earlier removed from YouTube and other music platforms following an order from the Kozhikode district and sessions court over playing the numbers without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.

The tune of 'Varaharoopam' had similarities with classical rock number 'Navarasam'.

After the controversy broke out, it had said, "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

It also added, "From our standpoint the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team." The song has now been removed from the film, released on Prime Video, days after Thaikkudam Bridge moved to court in this matter.