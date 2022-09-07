Bengaluru, Sep 07: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Who was Umesh Katti? His political journey in a nutshell
He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Nikhil, and daughter Sneha.
- Umesh Katti contested from Hukkeri assembly seat nine times out of which he won eight times.
- He served as the minister in the cabinet of J H Patel, B S Yeddiyurappa, D V Sadanandagowda Jagadish Shettar and now Basavaraj Bommai.
- Katti was associated with six parties including Janata Dal, BJP and Congress.
- He had lost the only time when he contested from Congress ticket in 2004. He lost the poll just by 821 votes.
- He was credited for presenting the first agriculture budget in the state in 2019.
- Katti was a vocal proponent of separate statehood for North Karnataka and created controversies by talking about the bifurcation of the state.
- He had often expressed his desire to become the chief minister of the state.