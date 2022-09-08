Top 10 temples in Karnataka with highest revenue

Once again, the third spot in the list is occupied by a temple situated in the coastal region. Sri Durga Parameshwari temple in Kateel attracts a huge number of devotees across the state. A year before the COVID-19 hit the world, the annual revenue of the temple stood at Rs 40-42 crore. A major chunk of revenue comes from sevas, hundi collections and offerings.



Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru: No 4

Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru occupies the fourth position. It generates revenue from selling special entry tickets, selling laddus, various sevas, e-sevas and interest from various banks. In 2019, it earned around Rs 30-33 crore.

Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru occupies the fourth position. It generates revenue from selling special entry tickets, selling laddus, various sevas, e-sevas and interest from various banks. In 2019, it earned around Rs 30-33 crore.

Nanjundeshwara Temple: No 5

The Nanjundeshwara Temple (also called Srikanteshwara Temple) is an ancient temple in Nanjanagudu. It earns from hundi collections, sevas and prasadam. The annual income of the in 2019 was around Rs 15-20 crore. The Nanjundeshwara Temple (also called Srikanteshwara Temple) is an ancient temple in Nanjanagudu. It earns from hundi collections, sevas and prasadam. The annual income of the in 2019 was around Rs 15-20 crore. It is followed by Savadatti Yellama Temple in Belagavi (Rs 15-17 crore), Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mandarthi (Rs 10-12 crore), Gulagamma Temple in Koppala (Rs 8-10 crore), Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru (Rs 8-10 crore) and Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapura (Rs 8-10 crore).