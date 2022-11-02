Sudha Murty won't talk about son-in-law Rishi Sunak, but her ways win hearts

The only statement that they have formally made was after Sunak was elected as the new UK PM in October last week. Now, in yet another instance Sudha Murty has refused to talk about her son-in-law, but the way she avoided speaking about Sunak is winning the hearts online.

Sudha Murty attended a function at an engineering college owned by KPCC President DK Shivakumar. At the event, school children wanted to ask her several questions and she politely agreed.

However, Murty, in a lighter vein, told the kids to ask only about her (in Kannada) and not son-in-law and the crowd burst into laughter. This clip has gone viral on internet.

Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata is married to Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak, son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murty. He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

After it was announced that he would become the Prime Minister of the UK, Narayana Murty congratulated him.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murty said in the first reaction emailed to PTI. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."