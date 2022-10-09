Stop autorickshaw services or face consequences: Karnataka govt tells cab aggregators

The Bommai government had on Thursday issued a notice to taxi aggregators to stop stop auto services citing violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging from the customers.

However, the cab aggregators did not pay heed to the government order.

"We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any to us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow," a senior transport department official told PTI.

The autorickshaw services were operating normally on Sunday and the charges remained high compared to the meter-based regular charges.

An autorickshaw driver Manjunath, told PTI that he would like to see the government taking action. Now once again when the assembly elections are nearing, similar notice has been served. I want to see the government taking action," he said.

The government action comes after several complaints were raised by the passengers about overcharging by the autorickshaws operating under apps like Ola and Uber.