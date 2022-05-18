SSLC results: How to check class 10th exam marks online?

Going by the earlier trends, the results will be announced around 9 am. People can check their results online before it will be formally announced in their schools.

How to Check Results Online?

How to Check SSLC Results 2022 Online?

Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

On homepage, go to result section

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).

Fill in your registration number and other details

Your result will be displayed

Take a print for future reference.

Last year, as many as 99.9 per cent of students cleared the exam. While the pass percentage among boys was 100 per cent, among girls it was 99.99 per cent.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 71.8 per cent. As always, girls performed better than boys. While 77.74 per cent of girls passed in the exam, 66.41 per cent of boys cleared their exams.