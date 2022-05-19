SSLC results 2022: How to get results on your mobile through SMS?

BC Nagesh, Karnataka's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, said that the board will announce the result at 12.30 pm and it will be available on its official website after 1 pm. However, students can also get the results directly on the registered mobile number.

How to Get SSLC Results on your Mobile through SMS?

All you have to do is to send SMS 'KAR10' space your roll number to 56263. You are expected to receive the result shortly after sending the said text message to the number.

In case you are using a desktop or laptop, you can check the results online. Here are the steps to check the results online:

How to Check SSLC Results 2022 Online?