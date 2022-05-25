‘Sorry’ painted in red, bold letters all over Bengaluru school, reason unknown

School authorities suspected that it was the handiwork of some students. They have informed the police about the incident.

The CCTV footages shos two men riding up on a bike. The duo in the guise of delivery boys carry a big bag usually used by food delivery. They were seen taking the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.

"Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them," said Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru.

According the police, the act constitutes an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

According to the law, "advertisement" means any printed, cyclostyled, typed or written, notice, document, paper or any other thing containing any letter, word, picture sign or visible

representation.

The "place open to public view" includes any private place or building monument, statue, post, wall, fence, tree or contrivance visible to a person being in, or passing along, any public place.

"Public place" means any place (including a road, street or way, whether a thoroughfare or not and a landing place) to which the public are granted access or have a right to resort or over which they have a right to pass.

Penalty for unauthorised disfigurement by advertisement.- Whoever by himself or through another person affixes to, or erects, inscribes or exhibits on, any place open to pubic view any advertisement without the written permission of the local authority having jurisdiction over such area, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

No official complain has been filed so far. However, the investigation is on.