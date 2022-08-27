Siddaramaiah is chief guest at Indo-China Friendship event? I have declined says former CM

Bengaluru, Aug 27: A fresh row has been triggered after the invitation card of a seminar organised by the India-China Friendship Association Karnataka chapter mentioned the name of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's as one of the chief guests. The topic of the seminar is Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China.

BJP leader, C T Ravi said on Twitter that if anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Siddaramaiah however clarified that he had declined the invitation for the event that is scheduled for tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite me declining it, he tweeted.