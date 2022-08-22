Savarkar’s narrative likely to play out at Ganesh pandals in Karnataka

The BJP's district unit has decided put up posters of Savarkar at all the pandas throughout the 11 day event which is slated to commence by the end of August.

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The tussle over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar between the BJP and Congress is likely to play out during the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in Belagavi where the festivities are marked with grandeur and patriotism.

On Sunday Abhay Patil and Anil Beneke, BJP's legislators from Belagavi city said that the Ganesh mandals will be allowed to display posters of Savarkar who has been credited with re-scripting the narrative of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny.

Patil said that no power can stop Savarkar's pictures from being exhibited in Belagavi and those questioning him should read his biographies. Those resisting these efforts will face consequences, he also added.

Beneke said that Savarkar has a close affiliation with Belagavi. He was housed in the Hindalga jail in Belagavi and there is no question of yielding to the opposition. Savarkar was without a doubt one of the greatest freedom fighters, Beneke also added.