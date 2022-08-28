Many on social media users have slammed Karnataka government over charges of "rewriting history" by the BJP-led government as the textbook revision committee has reportedly inserted a section on Savarkar in the revised high school curriculum in the state.

The new lesson is titled 'Kalavanu Geddavaru'.

According to the textbook, "there was not even a keyhole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, Bulbul birds used to visit the room, and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day."

While officials justified saying that the words are mere hyperbole, many including the opposition argued otherwise.

"This doesn't sound like it was meant to be a metaphor. There was not even a key hole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, bulbul birds used to visit the room and Savarkar used sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day", tweeted Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

Savarkar's role in the Indian freedom struggle has been a flashpoint between the BJP and rival Congress.