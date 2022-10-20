Rs 1,000 fine if found without wearing rear seat belt in Karnataka

The report also said that additional director general (road safety) R Hithendra cited a September 19 letter from the Union road transport and highways ministry. In the letter, the ministry sought the mandatory use of seat belts on rear seats.

Seat belts are safety-critical items and essential for ensuring the safety of the occupants of vehicles, the letter stated.

The seat belt on the rear seat was a topic of discussion when former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district in September. It was reported that time that he was not wearing a seat belt when the car met with an accident.

Following the incident, the Centre ordered to enforce of strict rear seat belt use.