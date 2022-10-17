Revised Karnataka KEA PGET 2022 schedule released

As per the revised schedule, the candidates who have been allotted seats can exercise their choices by 6 pm today.

Bengaluru, Oct 17: The Karnataka KEA has revised the PGET 2022 Round=1 Counselling Schedule. More details are available on the official website.

Th3 Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates will have to pay the fees between October 17 and October 18. Choice-1 candidates will have to submit original documents and collect admission orders between October 17 (today) and October 19 at the KEA, Bengaluru from 10.30 am and 4 pm.

"For admission to PG medical and PG dental courses, first round seat allotment result has been published on October 14, 2022 except in-service candidates. Post seat allotment revised schedule is given below; candidates are informed to take necessary steps accordingly," a statement by the KEA read.

The last date to report at the allotted medical and dental college by the Choice-1 candidates along with the original documents as per the verification slip is October 20, 5.30 pm. "Schedule will be published on the website for deposition of original documents to first round choice 2 fee paid candidates, choice 3 candidates and un-allotted candidates," the KEA notification also added.