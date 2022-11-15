Relief for Karnataka people: Nandini Milk, curd price hike on hold

The federation on Monday had announced the hike on milk and curd by Rs 3 and it was scheduled come into effect from today. It was decided to pass on the entire hike amount to farmers.

Bengaluru, Nov 15: In a relief to the people, the Karnataka government has put the price hike of Karnataka Milk Federation's milk and curd on hold, a day after the hike of Rs three was announced on Monday.

As per the reports, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke with KMF chairman and BJP leader Balachandra Jharakiholi after the KMF formally announced the news of the hike. He then directed him to put it on hold. The decision will be taken in this regard on November 20.

The KMF was under pressure from the milk unions to increase the price as the farmers complained about the price rise in cattle fodder going up by 30 per cent in the last two years.

Also, the milk federation on Monday said that it decided to increase the price as the transport, packaging and electricity cost have gone up by 20-35 per cent since the last hike in 2020.

Earlier this year, the price of milk and curd was increased after the Centre imposed GST on milk and curd. The BJP government, which came under attack from the Opposition for passing on to the customers the 5 per cent GST on curd, lassi, and buttermilk, partially rolled back the hike.

Farmers have been complaining that the price of milk is cheaper in Karnataka compared to neighbouring states and said that milk production was becoming increasingly financially viable if the farmers do not get higher procurement price which stood at Rs 27 a litre till today.

A litre of Nandini milk is sold at Rs 38 in Karnataka and it will be Rs 41 from tomorrow, whereas people have to shell out Rs 47 for a litre of curd in Karnataka from Tuesday, it was announced on Monday.