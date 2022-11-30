Rapido driver Shahabuddin with friend Akhtar rapes Kerala woman in Bengaluru

When Shahabuddin noticed that the woman was drunk and couldn't get down of the bike of her own, he took advantage of it and took the victim to his house where he and Akhtar raped the victim.
Bengaluru, Nov 30: Online apps for booking taxis is often the only option women have when they are alone, in an unknown city and at odd hours. But what when the so-called trusted options actually become the danger? A 22-year-old Kerala woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver Shahabuddin and his friend Akhtar at his house in Bengaluru's Electronic City. According to police, the incident happened last Friday, on November 25 when the woman was in an inebriated state and booked Rapido, a bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider to go to one of her friend's place around midnight.
According to the police complaint, the victim, who is from Kerala, is a BBA graduate and works in a private firm. She had partied at her friend's place in BTM layout on Friday night and booked a Rapido to go to another friend's place near Electronic City.