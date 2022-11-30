Rapido driver Shahabuddin with friend Akhtar rapes Kerala woman in Bengaluru

After reaching the destination, when the Rapido bike driver who has been identified as Shahabuddin, noticed that the woman was drunk and couldn't get down of the bike of her own, he took advantage of it and took the victim to his house in Neeladrinagar, which was close to where she was staying. The police said Shahabuddin and his friend Akhtar raped the victim in the house.

''There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

Worried over the woman not showing up, her friends made a call on her mobile, which was was received by the rider's girlfriend, who told them they had found her 'unconscious' and did not inform the survivor's friends about the crime.

The next day, when the survivor gained consciousness, she found herself in pain and visited St. Johns hospital. The doctors alerted the police about the rape.

The police swung into action and arrested Shahabuddin, a native of Bihar living in Bengaluru for 5 years and his friend Akhtar, who is from Hulimavu and worked at a mobile service shop. The two men were booked under IPC section 376-D for gangrape, and the woman under IPC section 376-D , read with section 34 (common intention).

Since it is a sensitive and heinous crime, Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that the police conducted a forensic examination at the crime scene. "We will summon the app's owners to ensure safety enhancements on the app.''

As per an article published in India Today, the police are currently investigating the backgrounds of the driver and his associate as one of them has been found to be history sheeter.