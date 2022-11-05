Rahul Gandhi faces music, sued for using KGF-2 songs in Yatra's promos

Bengaluru, Nov 05: MRT Music, a Bengaluru-based music label of KGF fame, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate, and Jairam Ramesh for allegedly using their songs for promotional videos for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In its complaint, the music company claimed that the Congress used songs from the South Indian super-hit film KGF 2 in Hindi that it produced without permission to create promotional videos for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starring Rahul Gandhi.