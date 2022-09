Power shutdown in Bengaluru on Sep 10, 11 for repair work

For maintenance and repair work, BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) will need the power supply cut in some areas throughout September, the BESCOM in an issued statement said.

Bengaluru, Sep 10: September can be a little tough month for Bengalurians as electricity supply could also be hit after flood and waterlogging created havoc in some parts of the city. The power company, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has indicated that there will be power cuts this month.

There would be a shutdown in the Hoskote, Davanagere, Tumkur and Chitradurga major works divisions between 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

The areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, all areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.

On Sunday, the divisions which would be affected are Tumkur, Chandapura and Davanagere, with affected areas being: Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Jigani, Haragadde, Madapattana, Gollahalli, Nandnavana layout, Bukkasagara, Kallabalu, Ashrama Road, Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Anekal S/S such as Anekal Town and its surrounding rural areas, Bagganadoddi line, areas feeding from Kumbaranahalli S/S such as Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Jigani and its surrounding areas, areas feeding from Bagganadoddi S/S such as Indlawadi, Bagganadoddi, Kadujakkanahalli and its surrounding areas, Kumbarana halli, Bagganadoddi, and areas industries, Nisarga, Harpanahalli, Koppagate, Kalbalu, H. Manchanahalli feeding from 220/66/11kv R/s Jigani, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, Kolala, Mavathur, Byragundlu, Chikkadoddavadi, Saggere, Pathaganahalli, Urdigere, Katenalli, Yelachagere, Hanumanthagiri, Vajanakurke, Doddasaggere, Chinnahalli and Daba stop to Jayanagara Church back side.