Police given a free hand to probe charges against Murugha Mutt seer: Bommai

Shivamurthy Sharanaru, a powerful religious leader in Karnataka was arrested yesterday after massive pressure from the civil society. He heads the Murugha Math, one of the key Lingayat seminaries.

Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also belonged to the monastery, were sexually abused. Apart from the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer.