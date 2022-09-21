The QR code with the message '40 % accepted here' will take the user to the '40 per cent Sarkara' website that was launched by Congress recently for citizens to file complaints against government corruption.

The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by the Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

Last week, the Congress kicked off a campaign to target the state government over alleged corrupt practices. The party has asked citizens of Karnataka to report corruption and register complaints at a designated website -- 40percentsarkara.com.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier called the state administration a '40 per cent sarkar' filled with 'looters and scamsters'. The Congress said it would continue to question the silence of the government on questions related to corruption raised by the grand old party.