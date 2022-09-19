Parts of Bengaluru to witness power cut today | Check list of affected areas

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions from 10 am to 5 pm for the next two days, on September 19 and September 20.

The scheduled power outage on Monday and Tuesday is due to some repair and maintenance work undertaken by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). BESCOM is also known to work on extra repair tasks include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines.