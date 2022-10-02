Now, Scan QR codes during cardiac emergencies in Bengaluru

These QR codes will be available at all traffic signal junctions in the city for use during medical emergencies, Manipal Hospitals, which launched it with the support of the civic body BBMP ('Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike'), and Bengaluru City Traffic Police, said.

Bengaluru, Oct 02: Bengalureans, who are facing cardiac emergencies, can now scan QR codes to get first aid care and medical services.

"On this World Heart Day, the innovation was on the go through installing QR codes that helped Bengaluru have a quick shift around during emergency services," Deepak Venugopalan, Regional COO, Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru and Salem said.

This service will help the affected or concerned people to connect to the emergency number from where at a single click, the person will be directed to ambulance service, the multi-speciality healthcare chain said.

"Keeping this in mind, we came up with QR codes that are installed across all signals with the help of Bengaluru City Traffic Police," he said. Manipal Hospitals said it has also rolled out another QR code that navigates people through the correct steps involved in CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), according to a PTI report.