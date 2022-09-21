Not all tales of Bengaluru traffic are part: This man met his wife because of it

When it comes to traffic stories, none barring this one is favourable. A Reddit user said he met his wide close to Sony World Signal where they later became friends. He was dropping her off one day when the construction of the Ejipura flyover forced them to get stuck in traffic.

Bengaluru, Sep 21: There are many things that describe Bengaluru, the IT capital of India. One could say greenery, good food. But of course it is also notorious for its traffic.

They were both irritated and angry and chose a different route. They went for dinner and their romance began that moment. "I've mentioned this in another thread, but I met my wife near Sony World Signal.

I haven't put the whole story there, but the gist is that one day I was dropping her home (only knew her as a friend back then) and we got stuck somewhere nearby because of the Ejipura flyover work. We got frustrated and were hungry so we diverted and went and had dinner nearby. Anyway, I've dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction, the Reddit user wrote.

He added that this entire incident took place five years back and joked that the flyover is still under construction.

His post has been liked more than 4,000 people. A screenshot of his post was posted on Twitter also.

Many have commented asking if they still get stuck on purpose so a date happens. Because things change once married, one user said.

Bengaluru's traffic woes are never ending. It has inspired a short film by the name Silk Board, A Traffic Love Story. This was inspired by the horrible traffic at the Silk Board junction.