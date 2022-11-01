Narrow escape for devotees after temple chariot collapses onto crowd

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI shows a temple chariot falling down due to a broken wheel while it was being carried by them during a festival at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar.

The incident then led to chaos where onlookers managed to save themselves from a major accident.

Karnataka's Veerabhadreshwara Temple located in the Channappanapura village in Chamarajanagar is dedicated to the Veerbhadra avatar of Lord Shiva. The temple is known for its beautiful architecture. The temple attracts many devotees year-round.

The Rathotsava or the Chariot festival, was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident comes at a time when the devastating Morbi bridge collapse that claimed more than 140 lives is still afresh.