Man caught with 60 Star Tortoises in Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Aug 31: A man who was flying outof Bengaluru was caught with sixty Indian Star Tortoises, a threatened species. He had stuffed them into a check in bag was smuggling it to Bangkok. He was nabbed by the customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

The suspect was arrested on charges of smuggling the threatened species. The 32 year old suspect is from Uttar Kannada and had reached the airport to board the Thai Airways flight to Bangkok on Saturday.

The officials were shocked to see so many tortoises which were fortunately alive despite being tightly packed in the bag amid clothes to avoid detection. The suspect was to travel to Bangkok and sell the reptiles to buyers where there is a huge demand.