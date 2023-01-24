Bengaluru: 'Mad publicity craze' drives man to throw currency notes from flyover, causes flutter

Bengaluru, Jan 24: A man created a flutter by flinging Rs 10 currency bills from a flyover in a busy market area here on Tuesday morning, a video of which has gone viral. In the clip, the man is seen donning a black blazer, with a wall clock slung around his neck.

On seeing the notes flying and strewn around them, people rushed to pick it up in the KR Market area, which caused commotion and traffic snarls on the stretch for a while.

The police took up a case on their own charging the 30-year old man with creating ruckus and traffic chaos and arrested him. Initial probe revealed that he threw currency notes of Rs 10 denomination.

Police said he was into marketing and anchoring and chose strewing cash for attention seeking 'mad publicity.'

His friend made the video as he threw the currency notes from the flyover to put it on social media sites and become a 'talk of the town' instantly, the police maintained.