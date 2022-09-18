Lokayukta police register case against Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges

Bengaluru, Sep 18: The Lokayukta police in Karnataka have registered a case against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several members of his family in connection with a corruption case.

The case was registered on Friday following a special court direction to the Lokayukta police to book the senior BJP leader and his kin, including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is the state vice-president of the BJP, his grandson and the then Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner.